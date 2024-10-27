JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLLD opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

