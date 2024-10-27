JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLLD opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.
About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF
