JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
