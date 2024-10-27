JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.