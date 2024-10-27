Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Juggernaut Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,714. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

