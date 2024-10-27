Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
Juggernaut Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,714. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Juggernaut Exploration
