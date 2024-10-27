Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Up 116.7% in October

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.15% of Kairous Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KACL remained flat at $12.38 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. Kairous Acquisition has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $12.83.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

