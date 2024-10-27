Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.00 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $61.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,006,191,149 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,018,326,671.99226. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11790039 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $69,815,812.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

