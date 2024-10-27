Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 2,281,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,553,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.27.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

