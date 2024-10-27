Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 269,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.
NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
