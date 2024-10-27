Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 269,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.