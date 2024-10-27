Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

View Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.