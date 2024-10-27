Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 350.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

