Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $25.81 on Friday. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

