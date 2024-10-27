Kooman & Associates Acquires 495 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 0.6% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

