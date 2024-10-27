K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.58.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
