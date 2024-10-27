KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,827,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,203,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.74.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,529.98% and a negative net margin of 226.61%. Analysts expect that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

