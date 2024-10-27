KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the September 30th total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of KWESST Micro Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KWE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. 2,643,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,742. KWESST Micro Systems has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 711.72% and a negative return on equity of 478.39%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

