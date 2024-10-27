L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after buying an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 14,680,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

