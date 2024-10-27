Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $928,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

