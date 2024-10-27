Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Down 37.3% in October

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafly Stock Performance
Shares of Leafly stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Leafly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Leafly
