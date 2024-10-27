Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 14th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.34.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

