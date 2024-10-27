Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.10 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $27.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,064,997 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,050,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00268409 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.