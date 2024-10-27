Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
