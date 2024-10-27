Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 57.66 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.61 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

