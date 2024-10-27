Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.8% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.1% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 36.2% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $304.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day moving average of $293.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

