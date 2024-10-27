Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $264.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

