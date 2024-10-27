Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 607 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

