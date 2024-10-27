Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Lyft stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

