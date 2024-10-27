Lynch Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.19. 161,611,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,680,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

