LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

