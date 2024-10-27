Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 2,049 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

