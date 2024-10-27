Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $41.71 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

