MANEKI Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. MANEKI has a total market cap of $62.47 million and approximately $19.18 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANEKI

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00700741 USD and is down -11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $12,074,526.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

