Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 59,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 682,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $185,079,000 after acquiring an additional 681,304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 84,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $267.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $141.02 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

