Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $855,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $754.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.59. The stock has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.