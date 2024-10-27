Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 103,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $663.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

