Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.