MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Down 59.4% in October

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of MAMTF stock remained flat at C$13.56 on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.56.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

