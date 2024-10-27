MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 132.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

