MCF Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

