Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

