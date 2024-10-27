MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $38.29 or 0.00056885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $233.64 million and $12.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,329.48 or 1.00020551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007049 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 37.95473375 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $13,601,924.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

