Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

