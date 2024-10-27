Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,178 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 419,112 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $40,266,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 289,047 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

