Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,507.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 326,087 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,812,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after acquiring an additional 272,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.