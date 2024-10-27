Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 709,399 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.88%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

