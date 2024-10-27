Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 978 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,195.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,081.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $895.88 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

