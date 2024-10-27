Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124,404 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $164.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

