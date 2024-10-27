Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

