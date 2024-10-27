Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

