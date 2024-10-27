Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $33.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

