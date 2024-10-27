Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.23.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $588.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.30. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

