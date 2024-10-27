Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

