Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,544 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

